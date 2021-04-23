Rexel’s (RXEEY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RXEEY. Oddo Bhf upgraded Rexel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. AlphaValue upgraded Rexel to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Rexel alerts:

OTCMKTS:RXEEY remained flat at $$20.53 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.92. Rexel has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products for professional customers in Europe, the United States, Canada, China, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.