Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.37. Reynolds Consumer Products posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Reynolds Consumer Products.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.41 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REYN. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 28,218 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 153,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 16,462 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,216,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,818,000 after buying an additional 497,470 shares during the period. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,242. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.91. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.