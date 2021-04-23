RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,956 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of RingCentral worth $33,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at $977,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $925,000. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its position in RingCentral by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 12,300 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.72, for a total transaction of $4,596,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,998,279.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.21, for a total value of $5,150,934.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,907,012.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,759 shares of company stock worth $19,901,042. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RNG. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.17.

Shares of RNG opened at $328.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.97 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.05 and a 1-year high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $334.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.92 million. On average, research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

