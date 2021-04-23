RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist raised their target price on RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.17.

NYSE RNG opened at $328.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of -266.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.30. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $215.05 and a 12 month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $334.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.92 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total transaction of $137,977.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,486 shares in the company, valued at $4,277,624.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.52, for a total transaction of $944,501.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,759 shares of company stock worth $19,901,042. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Northcoast Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,613,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,618,000 after purchasing an additional 370,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

