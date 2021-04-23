Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Reaches Market Cap of $27.69 Million

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Rio DeFi has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Rio DeFi has a total market capitalization of $27.69 million and $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rio DeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rio DeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00067780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00018525 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00092571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $340.86 or 0.00684225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,120.76 or 0.08271810 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00050580 BTC.

Rio DeFi Profile

Rio DeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. Rio DeFi’s official message board is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . The official website for Rio DeFi is riochain.io . Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling Rio DeFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rio DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rio DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rio DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rio DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.