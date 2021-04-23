RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Given Outperform Rating at National Bank Financial

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of RIOCF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,309. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $16.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

