RioDeFi Trading Down 20.9% Over Last Week (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One RioDeFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0966 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges. RioDeFi has a total market cap of $24.90 million and approximately $9.80 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00068560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00019489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00092813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $344.91 or 0.00676960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.02 or 0.00053024 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,063.08 or 0.07974569 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RFUEL is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 257,680,587 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RioDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

