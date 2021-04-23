Ripio Credit Network Price Tops $0.10 on Major Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $51.88 million and $1.58 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 32.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001953 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00015691 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00039233 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000096 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

