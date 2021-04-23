Ritocoin Hits Market Cap of $475,790.71 (RITO)

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Ritocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Ritocoin has a total market cap of $475,790.71 and $629.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ritocoin has traded down 42% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00062472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.96 or 0.00267952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004049 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00025164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,550.25 or 1.00360589 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.76 or 0.00636819 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $515.50 or 0.01023462 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ritocoin

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,583,746,623 coins and its circulating supply is 1,571,692,926 coins. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin . Ritocoin’s official website is ritocoin.org

Buying and Selling Ritocoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ritocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ritocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

