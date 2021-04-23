RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for RLI in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point boosted their price objective on RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. RLI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

Shares of RLI opened at $113.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.63. RLI has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. RLI’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RLI by 384.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in RLI in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in RLI in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in RLI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RLI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

