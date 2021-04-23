RLI (NYSE:RLI) Price Target Raised to $115.00

RLI (NYSE:RLI) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RLI. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. RLI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

RLI stock opened at $113.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. RLI has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $117.84. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. RLI had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that RLI will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 384.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of RLI during the first quarter worth about $78,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 6.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

