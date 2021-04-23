RLI (NYSE:RLI) Shares Gap Down to $116.97

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $116.97, but opened at $113.08. RLI shares last traded at $114.86, with a volume of 146 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. RLI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. RLI had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RLI by 384.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RLI in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

