Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHI. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RHI stock opened at $85.20 on Friday. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $41.82 and a 1 year high of $87.52. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.62.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 38.97%.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

