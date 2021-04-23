Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Announces Earnings Results

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.
Robert Half International stock opened at $85.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International has a one year low of $41.82 and a one year high of $87.52.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.97%.
About Robert Half International
Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.
