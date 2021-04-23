Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Announces Earnings Results

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. Robert Half International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Robert Half International stock opened at $85.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. Robert Half International has a one year low of $41.82 and a one year high of $87.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.97%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RHI. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

