Robert W. Baird Raises Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target to $182.00

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $176.00 to $182.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LSTR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.33.

Shares of LSTR opened at $169.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $94.12 and a 1-year high of $179.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 7,684.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,087,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,361 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,725,000. Eagle Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 63.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 1,987,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,146,000 after buying an additional 768,009 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,249,000. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 444.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 809,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,914,000 after buying an additional 660,854 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

