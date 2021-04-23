Rocket Pool Reaches Market Capitalization of $168.64 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool coin can now be bought for $16.41 or 0.00032386 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $168.64 million and $3.61 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00067338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00019119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00092321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.45 or 0.00662219 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00051369 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,015.93 or 0.07927998 BTC.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

