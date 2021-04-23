Rockford Co. (OTCMKTS:ROFO) Plans None Dividend of $0.75

Rockford Co. (OTCMKTS:ROFO) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Tuesday, June 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Rockford’s previous None dividend of $0.25.
Shares of OTCMKTS ROFO opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.76. Rockford has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.
About Rockford
Read More: What is the operating income formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Rockford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.