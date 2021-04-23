Rockford Co. (OTCMKTS:ROFO) Plans None Dividend of $0.75

Rockford Co. (OTCMKTS:ROFO) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share on Tuesday, June 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Rockford’s previous None dividend of $0.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROFO opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.76. Rockford has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Get Rockford alerts:

About Rockford

Rockford Corporation manufactures, markets, and distributes audio and security systems for the mobile audio aftermarket and OEM market in the United States. It distributes its products under the brand names of Rockford Fosgate, Rockford Acoustic Design, Lightning Audio, Crimestopper, Blaupunkt, Brax, Helix, and Renegade.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Rockford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.