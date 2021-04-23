Rogers Communications Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.03 Per Share (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Rogers Communications in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.97. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.86.

NYSE:RCI opened at $49.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $37.84 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,722,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,011,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968,026 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,225,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,565,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $197,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,102 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $69,772,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 744.8% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 986,930 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,318,000 after purchasing an additional 870,100 shares during the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3981 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.20%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

