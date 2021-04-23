Rogers’ (ROG) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Rogers (VTX:ROG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ROG. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 290 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group set a CHF 330 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 310 price objective on Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 325 target price on Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 342.07.

Rogers has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

