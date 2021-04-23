Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.37

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.37 and traded as high as C$5.71. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$5.63, with a volume of 161,152 shares changing hands.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$582.91 million and a P/E ratio of 17.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.96, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$223.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$222.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is 112.15%.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.