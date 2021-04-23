Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Roku worth $34,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Roku by 7.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 47.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,348,000 after acquiring an additional 34,715 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 120.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the third quarter worth approximately $594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total transaction of $131,803.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $131,803.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total value of $15,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,013,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 520,515 shares of company stock worth $221,253,877. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROKU. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Roku in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.93.

Shares of ROKU opened at $350.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -416.74 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $350.74 and its 200-day moving average is $333.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.19 and a 12 month high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.