ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Trading Down 32.5% Over Last 7 Days

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $31.83 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00012883 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.19 or 0.00409506 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004179 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 69.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000133 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,491,177,732 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars.

