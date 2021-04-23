Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 48.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,890 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises 1.3% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $20,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.78.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROP traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $434.14. 820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,908. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $304.55 and a 12 month high of $455.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.563 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

