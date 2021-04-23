Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Director George Orban Sells 3,250 Shares

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $411,742.50.

George Orban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.04, for a total value of $412,880.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total value of $400,887.50.

On Wednesday, March 31st, George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total transaction of $390,552.50.

On Friday, March 26th, George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $390,390.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.31, for a total value of $400,757.50.

NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.82. The company had a trading volume of 966,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,807. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $130.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.50.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

