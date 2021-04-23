Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) in a report issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.41. The stock had a trading volume of 14,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,084. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.50. The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 152.76, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $130.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $5,644,933.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,545,111.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $116,611.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 220,072 shares of company stock worth $26,291,265. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $443,766,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $471,604,000 after buying an additional 438,569 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759,408 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $216,073,000 after buying an additional 317,487 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 593,807 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,925,000 after buying an additional 281,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 935,164 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $114,847,000 after buying an additional 272,530 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

