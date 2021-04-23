Rotten Price Reaches $0.0161 on Top Exchanges (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Rotten has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rotten has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $36,156.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rotten coin can now be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rotten Profile

Rotten is a coin. Its launch date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 70,388,081 coins. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

