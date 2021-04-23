Royal Bank of Canada Increases D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $104.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.24.

DHI stock opened at $94.92 on Friday. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $96.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $37,222.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,385. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

