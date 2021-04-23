Royal Bank of Canada Increases Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$15.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$15.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.44% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MTL. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.55.
Shares of Mullen Group stock traded up C$0.14 on Friday, hitting C$13.34. 35,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,706. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$4.77 and a one year high of C$13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 18.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.81.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
