Royal Bank of Canada Increases Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target to C$15.00

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$15.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MTL. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$12.50 price target on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.55.

Shares of Mullen Group stock traded up C$0.14 on Friday, hitting C$13.34. 35,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,706. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$4.77 and a one year high of C$13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 18.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.81.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$297.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$296.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.8100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

