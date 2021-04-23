Royal Bank of Canada Increases Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$44.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$44.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PD. Raymond James boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Precision Drilling to an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bankshares raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.36.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Shares of TSE PD traded down C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$31.46. The company had a trading volume of 12,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,469. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.81. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$9.80 and a 52-week high of C$36.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.23. The stock has a market cap of C$418.54 million and a P/E ratio of -3.59.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($2.90) by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$201.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$199.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -5.7499998 EPS for the current year.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.