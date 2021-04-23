Shopify’s (SHOP) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Shopify (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Shopify to C$1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Shopify from C$1,810.00 to C$2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shopify stock traded up C$10.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1,377.01. The stock had a trading volume of 31,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,658. The company has a quick ratio of 15.00, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. Shopify has a 52-week low of C$840.01 and a 52-week high of C$1,900.58. The firm has a market cap of C$168.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1,437.89 and a 200 day moving average of C$1,454.86.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

