Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.93.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCL. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Macquarie raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $3,135,932.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,251 shares in the company, valued at $10,392,182.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 23,702 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,133,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,605,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,899,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 176.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,597,000 after acquiring an additional 765,284 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,028,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 706,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,734,000 after buying an additional 417,233 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,581,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RCL opened at $84.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.56 and its 200-day moving average is $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.86.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.