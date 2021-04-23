Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Royal Caribbean Group to post earnings of ($4.55) per share for the quarter.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Royal Caribbean Group to post $-18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $84.18 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

In other news, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $266,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,325,649.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,444,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

