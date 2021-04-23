Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.60.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $138.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $118.12 on Friday. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $147.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.17.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The business had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at $3,676,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 25.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 12.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 4.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,905,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,328,000 after buying an additional 183,839 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $762,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

