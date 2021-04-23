Royal Mail’s (RMG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 355 ($4.64) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 28.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RMG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 635 ($8.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Royal Mail to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.95) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 417.20 ($5.45).

LON:RMG traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 497.10 ($6.49). 1,959,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,290,327. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 499.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 379.49. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of GBX 140.95 ($1.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 531.20 ($6.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 225.95.

In other news, insider Keith Williams acquired 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 466 ($6.09) per share, with a total value of £31,688 ($41,400.57).

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

