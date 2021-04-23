Royale Finance (ROYA) Trading 35.2% Lower Over Last Week

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Royale Finance has a market cap of $2.80 million and $2.93 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Royale Finance has traded 35.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000550 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00063258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.51 or 0.00266664 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003915 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00025563 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $331.68 or 0.00652675 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,890.87 or 1.00143721 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.84 or 0.01028855 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

