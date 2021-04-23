RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $508,268.00

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $60.53 million and approximately $508,268.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $49,236.03 or 0.98080082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002450 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 1,229 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.