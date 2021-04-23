Rubic (RBC) Price Tops $0.33 on Exchanges

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Rubic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000671 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rubic has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. Rubic has a market cap of $33.49 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rubic alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00062839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $133.08 or 0.00268307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003991 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00025397 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,665.36 or 1.00128473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $319.77 or 0.00644681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $504.14 or 0.01016384 BTC.

Rubic Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,700,000 coins. Rubic’s official website is rubic.exchange . Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roti Bank Coin is a modern-day digital currency which primarily deals with charity. Roti Bank Coin is a technology-based cryptocurrency, Launched on 22nd November 2020. Roti Bank Coin raises funds for charity purposes like homes for orphans, old aged homeless parents. “

Rubic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rubic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rubic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.