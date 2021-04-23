Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) were down 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.93 and last traded at $27.07. Approximately 1,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,631,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.96.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RUBY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $10.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Rubius Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.59. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rubius Therapeutics news, insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $506,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $6,090,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,292. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

