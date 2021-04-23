Ruler Protocol (RULER) Price Reaches $241.90 on Major Exchanges

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 17.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Ruler Protocol has a total market capitalization of $904,477.44 and $562,177.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $241.90 or 0.00485392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ruler Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00062590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.06 or 0.00266989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003975 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00025340 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.08 or 0.00652296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,971.40 or 1.00270256 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.43 or 0.01018176 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ruler Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruler Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.