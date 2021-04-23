Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.28. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,750 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $172,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,597.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.