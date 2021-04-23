Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHB opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.33. Rush Enterprises has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $47.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average of $39.45.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

