Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) were up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.76 and last traded at $13.74. Approximately 46,542 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,640,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley started coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rush Street Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.43.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.30 million.

In other news, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg acquired 5,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,650. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile (NYSE:RSI)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino wagering, online and retail sports wagering, and social gaming services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.