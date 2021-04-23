RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 19th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

RWEOY stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.81. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $26.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $1.9081 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is -50.39%.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

