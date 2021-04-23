Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 68.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 875.5% higher against the dollar. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $5.61 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,066.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,278.64 or 0.04551183 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.38 or 0.00466132 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $804.69 or 0.01607237 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.81 or 0.00700682 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $240.36 or 0.00480077 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00062398 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $212.29 or 0.00424017 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004560 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 29,127,813 coins and its circulating supply is 29,010,501 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ryo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

