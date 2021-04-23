S.A. Mason LLC Buys 5,134 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of S.A. Mason LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $214.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.05. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.37 and a fifty-two week high of $217.47.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

