S.A. Mason LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of S.A. Mason LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock opened at $269.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.55. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $148.98 and a one year high of $272.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.