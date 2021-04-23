S.A. Mason LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of S.A. Mason LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $229.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $141.01 and a 1 year high of $231.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

