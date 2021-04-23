S.A. Mason LLC Has $4.46 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of S.A. Mason LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $413.97 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $275.00 and a 1 year high of $419.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $400.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

