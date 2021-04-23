S.A. Mason LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.9% of S.A. Mason LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,090.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $219.21 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $223.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.