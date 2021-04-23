Safe Haven (SHA) Trading Down 36% This Week

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 16.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $23.42 million and $5.62 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded 36% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $681.01 or 0.01366488 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

